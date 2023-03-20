(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin selling 2023 bonus spring turkey harvest authorizations today with a designated sale date for each zone.
The sales begin at 10 a.m. and they will run through midnight each day. The permits are for hunters who want additional harvest authorizations or who missed the spring turkey drawing deadline last December.
Bonus harvest authorizations are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Both residents and non-residents will have equal opportunities for purchase. Hunters can purchase bonus authorizations at a rate of one per day until the zone and time period are sold out or until the season closed. According to the DNR, bonus harvest authorization purchases will not affect preference point status for future spring drawings.
The DNR is encouraging hunters to check the turkey zone map and the spring turkey bonus harvest authorization availability to see if harvest authorizations are available for the period and turkey they wish to hunt.
The scheduled sales dates for the 2023 turkey bonus harvest authorizations are:
- Zone 1 - Mon., Mar. 20
- Zone 2 - Tues., Mr. 21
- Zone 3 - Wed., Mar. 22
- Zone 4 - Thurs., Mar. 23
- Zone 5 - Fri., Mar. 24
- Zone 6 - No bonus harvest authorizations available
- Zone 7 - No bonus harvest authorizations available
The Go Wild system will use an online queue to assign random numbers to customers who enter the site between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is no advantage to entering the site prior to 9:45 a.m. Customers who join after 10 a.m. will be added to the queue in order of arrival.
All spring turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, a 2023 wild turkey stamp, and a valid turkey harvest authorization.
The spring turkey season is compromised of six seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. A total of seven zones will be open for hunting in 2023. Spring Turkey season dates are as follows:
- Youth Hunt: Apr. 15-16
- Period A: Apr. 19-25
- Period B: Apr. 26-May 2
- Period C: May 3-9
- Period D: May 10-16
- Period E: May 17-23
- Period F: May 24-30
For more information regarding turkey hunting in Wisconsin, visit the Turkey Hunting and Management webpage.
