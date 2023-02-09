RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Bond has been set at $5,000 for the Newbold man accused of election fraud.
James Staskiewicz, 69, of Newbold is charged with one count of election fraud and one count of misconduct in public office; both of the charges are felonies.
Staskiewicz was in court today for his initial appearance. He appeared by video from the Oneida County Courthouse. Court records show that a signature bond has been set at $5,000.
Staskiewicz is a Town of Newbold supervisor and was arrested on Wednesday in his effort to run for reelection. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Staskiewicz admitted to having forged signatures on his campaign papers.
Staskiewicz will next be in court for an adjourned initial appearance on March 6.
