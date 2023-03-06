VILAS CO. (WJFW) - Bond has been set at $25,000 for the fourth-grade math teacher at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade school that has been charged with possession of child pornography.
Lucas D. Ashbrenner was arrested last Thursday at his home in Arbor Vitae.
Aschbrenner was in Vilas County Court today for his bail hearing. Judge Daniel Overbey set a cash bond today at $25,000 with conditions. If Aschbrenner is able to post the $25,000 cash bond, he cannot have access to the internet, have no contact with any minors, must wear a GPS monitor and he can not leave Oneida or Vilas Co.
On Mar. 2, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Aschbrenner's residence. The warrant was the result of a cyber tip originating from Aschbrenner's home internet service.
If anyone has information to assist in the investigation, they are asked to call the Minocqua Police Department at (715) 356-3234.
Aschbrenner will be in court again for his preliminary hearing on Mar. 15 at 11:30 a.m.
