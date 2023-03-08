MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - Bond has been set at $200,000 for the suspect allegedly involved in a shooting in Wausau from early Feb.
Desmond Mayo, 29, from Schofield, was in Marathon County Court for his initial appearance on Wednesday. Mayo is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting a 38-year-old male multiple times. The alleged shooting took place on McIntosh Rd on Feb. 4. Mayo was on the run for almost a month, before being arrested in the Chicago area on Feb. 28.
During court today, Judge Scott Corbett set a cash bond for Mayo at $200,000. Court records show that if Mayo is able to post bond, Judge Corbett ordered Mayo to have no contact with the victim, not possess any firearms, maintain sobriety, report to ATTIC Corrections Services within one business day of being released, stay in Marathon County, and comply with pretrial monitoring through ATTIC Correctional Services through a level 2 supervision with possible drug testing as determined by agency screening.
Mayo will be in court again on Mar. 10 at 1 p.m. for a review hearing, and then on Mar. 15 at 10:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.
