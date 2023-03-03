RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Bond is set at $10,000 for a Schofield man charged with attempted child sex crimes in Oneida County.
Nicholas Glenetski, 42, from Schofield, is charged with attempted child enticement-sexual contact, attempted use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Glenetski made his initial appearance Thursday in Oneida County Court via video. Judge Michael Bloom set a cash bond at $10,000. Judge Bloom ordered Glenetski to not possess any device that can connect to the internet.
According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office made a profile on a social media app claiming to be a young female from Rhinelander. The profile also mentioned that her age was 51, but in the caption, it said they were not 51.
Glenetski allegedly started to message the undercover officer, thinking it was the girl from the app. The undercover officer mentioned that they were 15 years old.
While Glenetski and the undercover detective were talking, Glenetski allegedly made sexual remarks towards the undercover detective.
When Glenetski arrived at the meeting location in Rhinelander on Feb. 27, arresting teams were in a position to arrest him. Glentski was taken into custody and transported to the Oneida County Jail.
Glenetski will make his adjourned initial appearance in Oneida County Court on Mar. 9 at 1:15 p.m.