GOGEBIC CO., MI (WJFW) - The Gogebic County Sheriff's Office announced that the body of a missing person has been found.
A tip came into the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office on Monday at approximately 6:30 p.m. about a missing person reported on Mar. 31. The missing person was Rudy Patrick Massi, 37, of Wakefield, Mi. According to an earlier post, the Sheriff's office says that Massi was last seen on Bundy St. in Ironwood on Mar. 19.
The Gogebic County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene and were assisted by the Ironwood Public Safety Department and the Gogebic County Search & Rescue. According to a press release from the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office, new evidence was found due to the warmer weather conditions. Snowmelt revealed old tracks left in the snow by the missing person.
The incident is still under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed by the county's forensic pathologist.
No further information has been released.
