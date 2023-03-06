STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The body of a missing University of Wisconsin Stevens Point man was found dead in the Wisconsin River on Sunday.
Cole B. Peterson, 20, was identified as the missing man. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, information gathered by police showed the last known contact with Cole was around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 900 block of Main St.
Stevens Point Police Officers with the assistance of the Stevens Point Fire Department began to check areas on the west side of town where Cole's phone last pinged just after 2 a.m. Officers also deployed a drone in the area of the Wisconsin River and quickly observed a small portion of open water near the channel, west of Pfiffner Park.
Two officers that were sent to the location along the east shoreline, observed one set of shoe impressions, walking to the area of open water with no set of returning shoe impressions.
The Marathon County Alert Dive Team was requested for mutual aid and responded to the scene around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The Stevens Point Fire Department deployed their Ice Angel airboat with members of the Dive Team as they travel to the area of the Wisconsin River that was in question. After a short while, divers located a body and removed it from the Wisconsin River.
A family member identified the body as Cole and he was turned over to the Portage County Medical Examiner.
According to the Stevens Point Police Department, they have no reason to believe foul play is involved. The investigation into the death is ongoing.
