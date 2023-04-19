PORTAGE CO. (WJFW) - The Portage Co. Sheriff Mike Lukas is sharing a video of a bobcat being rescued from the front grill of a car.
Deputies with the Portage Co. Sheriff's Office and Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman from the Wisconsin DNR worked to help rescue the bobcat get it to the Warden's truck and return it to the wild.
In Sheriff Lukas's Facebook post, he states the caller said "I have a bobcat in my car."
Sheriff Lukas adds that this was a first for him.
