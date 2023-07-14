Blueberry Season is here

ELCHO, Wis (WJFW) – Bear Butt Berries is a small blueberry farm in Elcho just east of the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and County Highway K. Jeff and Jackie Bauknecht purchased the property in 2018 and began caring for and expanding the blueberry farm. Now they are in their fifth year of operation and they’re expecting a bumper harvest. Bauknecht said, ““We’re blessed with a huge crop this year, last year we picked easily 600 pounds, that’s what I have logged. I’m pushing for 8 plus this year, because I know last year, we had a lot of berry on the plant go to waste.”
BearButt Berries has over 700 blueberry bushes spread across two acres of land, but don’t worry, they haven’t seen any bears. They’re opening for the season this Saturday (7/15) and Sunday (7/16) from 8am to noon. For more information visit their Facebook page here.