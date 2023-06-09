MANITOWOC, Wis (WJFW) – Craft Creek Brewery began in a garage and when the outside light was on, neighbors knew they could grab a beer. The family-owned brewery has grown since then, and opened the doors to their public brewery a few blocks from the Manitowoc River on March 17, 2022.
Now they feature a variety of beers from their signature blue-green colored Blue Uranium Sour to their Coal Steamer German Amber. Owner Andrew Hogan says they search for local inspiration to name their beers. The Coal Steamer is named for the coal fueled S.S. Badger, the car ferry which transports cars across Lake Michigan from Manitowoc to Ludington.
Mike Rudebeck is Brittany’s brother and is the other partial owner. Mike says he will be at Beerfest and plans on bringing along a limited supply of Winston’s Brew. Mike, Brittany, and Andrew have maintained their same friendly personalities that made their garage the neighborhood hotspot. If you miss them at Up North Beerfest, you can catch them at Presque Isle Days in June or Mercer's Loon Days in August.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.