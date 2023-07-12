Northwoods, WI. (WJFW)- July is one of the most popular months to be out on the water. Experts are warning people about the possibility of Blue-green algae in bodies of water.
When in doubt stay out. Blue Green Algae blooms peak from mid-June to September and can have many harmful affects on people and pets if ingested or swam in.
Blue green algae is a harmful toxin and is more specifically known as Cyanobacteria. Blue green algae can appear as a paint or pea soup and can be tested for in the water.
“Put a stick in the water, if that stick comes up and it looks like paint, like it was a slick from paint then that is going to be blue green algae and you want to stay away from it," said Brittany Servent a Environmental Health Specialist at the Oneida County Health Department.
Blooms can grow very quickly when environmental conditions are just right.
“These algal blooms are a lot more likely to form with heat, no wind, fertilizers, run off from fertilizers especially phosphorus fertilizers," said Servent.
Servent also says to avoid using fertilizers near lakes in order to prevent runoff into the water from rain.
Symptoms can be harmful to people and pets and should be treated as soon as possible.
Symptoms in people can include: Sore throat, congestion, cough, wheezing, eye irritation, rash, blistering, abdominal pain, headache, vomiting, and diarrhea according to the Oneida County Health Department.
Symptoms in animals can include: Lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions, difficult breathing, and general weakness according to the Oneida County Health Department.
These blooms occur each year so it is always important to keep an eye out and keep your distance.
“If you see something that might be an algal bloom you don’t know for sure, stay out of the water," said Servent.
If you see a potential algal bloom you can report it to the Wisconsin department of Health services.