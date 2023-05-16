TOMAHAWK - A popular bike raffle is returning for the 2023 Northwoods Fall Ride.
Fall Ride attendees have missed the bike raffle put on by Wa Wui for the past couple of years, and now the event is returning.
The bike this year is a 2023 Anniversary Edition Harley-Davidson Heritage Classis Cruiser. The Tomahawk Chamber is also adding a 50/50 cash raffle this year with prizes for first through fourth place
After Memorial Day, the Tomahawk and Merrill Chamber, and Northwoods Harley-Davidson will have both tickets available. The cash raffle drawing will be held September 16 at the SARA Park arena at 4:45 p.m., with the bike raffle following at 5:00pm.