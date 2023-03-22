Bear-ly made it - Northwoods wildlife rehab has a new resident

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – A Northwoods animal rehabilitation center has a new resident. Around 4pm Tuesday March 21, a black bear cub was brought into Wild Instincts in Rhinelander. A few hours prior that, it was seen running alone in a field in Western Wisconsin.
Kevin Beres was the person who saw the cub in the field. He stopped because he thought it was a puppy, but when the bear cub came closer, Beres realized it wasn’t a dog. Beres called the Wisconsin DNR, but was directed to contact Wild Instincts. He called the center and spoke with staff and they made a plan. Beres waited for the cub’s mother, but after a half hour and no sign of the mother, Beres followed the instructions of the rehab center and picked up the cub. Beres said, “They lead me in the right direction, everything went, I thought went real smooth. After we picked her up and got her off the road, and warmed back up…she…she just slept.” He then drove to meet a volunteer who drove the cub the rest of the way to Rhinelander.
Mark Naniot is the Director of Rehabilitation for Wild Instincts. He says, “it’s (the cub) only eating milk, so there’s no other food out there so unless it does get reunited with mom, it’s going to starve to death.” Now the cub is safe in the rehabilitation center and will eventually be released back into the wild.
The plan is for the bear to have as little human contact as possible and can go back to living in the wild. Once the cub is rehabilitated, it will be reintroduced to the wild.
Naniot says they wait till after the Wisconsin Bear Hunting season is over in mid-October to release rehabilitated bears.