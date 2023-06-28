Park Falls, WI. (WJFW)- Public transportation is beneficial in many different ways for communities and the City of Park Falls will be seeing an upgrade to Bus transportation in the coming months.
City leaders and Bay area rural transit officials broke ground on a new bus storage facility on Tuesday.
BART provides routes throughout Ashland, Bayfield, and price counties.
Transit Manager Pat Daoust says the new bus storage location will help to maintain the quality of the buses and the company’s services.
“It’s gonna get the busses out of the elements, they’re gonna last longer, it’s gonna reduce our maintenance cost by not having to ship them up to Ashland when they need to go up there. They are gonna be cleaner, because its gonna have a wash bay in it so that the employees can wash the busses," said Daoust.
Park Falls Mayor Tara Tervort says that the bus storage location will plant new seeds of growth in the community.
“This is a great asset to have in our community and we hope that having this here will kind of establish just heavier roots in the community and that more people will take advantage of the service that they offer," said Tervort.
The new bus storage will be located at Highway E and Park Lane, and is expected to be finished October 28th.