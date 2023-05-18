Attorneys for a Wisconsin Native tribe will argue today that a federal judge should order a northern oil pipeline to shut down to prevent a possible spill.
The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are asking for an emergency ruling forcing Enbridge to shut down Line 5 after large chunks of riverbank running alongside it were washed away by the river in northern Wisconsin. In some places, more than 20 feet of riverbank has eroded in the past month alone.
Environmental experts have warned in court that an exposed section of pipeline would be weakened and could rupture at any time, causing massive oil spills.
Enbridge’s engineers contend that there is almost no chance the pipeline will be exposed by erosion, let alone rupture, in the next year.