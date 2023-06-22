AVA installs and dedicates Flag at Rest

ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) is a non-profit organization which aims to help residents develop an appreciation for visual arts. They utilize recycled materials for most pieces, and have been gaining popularity. Danna Gabriel is a board member with AVA and says they use Their latest piece was inspired by a local national hero. Jim Bradley was one of 9 who raised the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II.
“Flag at Rest” was dedicated on Flag Day (6/14). It took about 200 hours to complete and artist Vicki Eldridge says it has 3350 bottle caps, 1675 screws, and 13 bolts. Eldridge said, “They were hot glued to aluminum panels, um and then once I got all the color situated the way I liked, then they’re all screwed to that aluminum panel, and then painted, all the screw heads are painted separately.” She says, she couldn’t do it without engineer Eric DeHart and contractor Joel Eldridge who helped construct the flag’s pole and display light. The pole is recycled from a local car dealership, and the other supplies were sourced from recycled materials as well.