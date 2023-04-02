CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - The Autism Society of Central Wisconsin hosted a Family Fun Day in Crandon today for families that's affected by autism. The organization utilized the big space of the Potawatomi Community Center. The society wanted to host more events in the Northwoods to help spread the word. Tracy Hougum the Vice President of the club says the turnout was fantastic. "We did some math on this, but our typical events have grown more than 50% in the last year alone," said Tracy Hougum. "So for this type of event we would’ve loved to see more people show up, but I think its really hard when you don’t know that the event is even going on," said Hougum.
65 people signed up to participate in the activities at the community center. Doing things such as swimming, playing in a bounce house and rock climbing. "They come in and they’re like they don’t expect that we have all of this fun stuff to do and we are like yes of course," said Tracy. "Its free our events our free we don’t ask people to be a member or pay a membership fee or even come to the event we raise money to have funds to do this," she said.
Hogum hopes that the society will be able to host more events in the Northwoods in the future.
