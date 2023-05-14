UPDATE: 10:16 A.M. - Madalynn Murphy has been located this morning. She is being looked after by Prentice Ambulance Service with her family
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW) - The Price County Sherriff's Department is searching for a missing 11 year old girl.
Madaylnn Murphy was last seen on Saturday at around 6:40 P.M at her home in Catawba.
She was wearing a pink tee shirt and dark colored shorts. Madayln has shoulder length blonde hair.
If you see a female child matching this description, please contact the Price County Sheriff's Office or call 911.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com