Madaylnn Murphy

UPDATE: 10:16 A.M. - Madalynn Murphy has been located this morning. She is being looked after by Prentice Ambulance Service with her family

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW) - The Price County Sherriff's Department is searching for a missing 11 year old girl. 

Madaylnn Murphy was last seen on Saturday at around 6:40 P.M at her home in Catawba.

She was wearing a pink tee shirt and dark colored shorts. Madayln has shoulder length blonde hair. 

If you see a female child matching this description, please contact the Price County Sheriff's Office or call 911. 

Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com

Weekend Anchor / Reporter

I am from Chicago, but grew up in Grayson, GA. I graduated from college in December 2021 at Georgia State University, majoring in Multimedia Reporting. As an avid sports fan, watching ESPN guided me towards a career path in media.