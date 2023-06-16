The Wood County Sheriff's Department is investigating a hit and run that injured a woman in the township of Seneca.
Authorities say the crash happened just before 10:45 Friday morning in the 4100 block of George Road.
The Sheriff's Department says a woman was walking with a small child on the shoulder of the road when the woman was hit by a vehicle from behind. The woman was airlifted to Marshfield Medical center, and her condition is unknown. The Child was not injured.
The Sheriff's Department says the suspect fled the scene. They found a chrome part from the suspect vehicle. They believe it’s a passenger side mirror. They believe it came from Ford F-150 or F-250 model year 2015 to 2020. They are asking the suspect to come forward and turn themselves in.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff's department at (715) 421-8700.