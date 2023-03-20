MADISON (WJFW) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and 22 other state attorney generals are calling on Kia America and Hyundai Motor Company to take swift and comprehensive action to help with the extensive rise in car thefts in Hyundais and Kias.
In 2021, there were 6,970 Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen in Milwaukee, up from 895 that were reported stolen in 2020.
Thefts of Hyundai and Kia models in Minneapolis increased by 836% in 2022 over the previous year.
In a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, car thefts declined slightly in 2022 in Milwaukee, six Kia and Hyundai vehicles were stolen every day by the end of Sept. 2022.
“Kia and Hyundai need to step up to address the scourge of theft of vehicles they manufactured without anti-theft immobilizers,” said Attorney General Kaul. “These companies must act swiftly to reduce further harm from the high rates of theft of Kias and Hyundais.”
The attorney generals noted that in the letter, Kia and Hyundai chose not to include anti-theft immobilizers as standard equipment on several vehicle models sold in the United States even as all of the other car manufacturers were doing so. They add that Kia and Hyundai vehicles were equipped with immobilizers when they were sold in Canada and Europe.
Kia and Hyundai recently announced a campaign to provide software upgrades for some of the affected vehicle models. In the letter, the attorney generals say that the announcement is "long overdue and still not enough." The attorney generals are urging the companies to "do everything in your power to accelerate the implementation of the software upgrade and to provide free alternative protective measures for all those owners whose cars cannot support the software upgrade."
In issuing today’s letter, Attorney General Kaul is joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, along with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection.