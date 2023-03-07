(WJFW) Rhinelander, Wis. -- March is National Athletic Training month.
Athletic trainers can work in a variety of settings and focus on strength training and injury prevention.
In tonight’s Feel Great Today we’ll explain how they help student athletes.
“We are in all different settings. We have the traditional sports, high school college athletic trainers. We have the industrial athletic trainers and clinic we have performing arts military, public safety,” said Ashley Rottier an athletic trainer with Aspirus Northland Orthopedics.
She helps Northland Pines High School student athletes increase flexibility and prepare for games.
“A lot of the things we do is prevention. So, a lot of medicine is reactive you get hurt you go see a professional. And we are kind of like let’s not get you hurt and help you that way,” said Rottier.
Rottier also attends student games and watches for injuries.
If an injury happens, Rottier evaluates the student and implements a rehab program.
She gives them instructions on how to care for the injury and gives them therapy during the week.
"Getting injured seeing them at a really low time. Sometimes mental health plays a role in their recovery and coming back they sometimes can develop depression things like that and we can see them through that whole point. And then to see them score a touchdown or take that three pointer or hit a home run, and when we get to see that moment it kind of gives you chills and gives you little goosebumps.”
By working in the high school setting Rottier can help athletes who play multiple sports.
“I’m always available for them. But if they are playing multiple sports, it does give me an opportunity. I can watch their basketball practice and see if they are favoring one side versus the other. Even if they are doing weight lifting or strength and conditioning in the off season I can look and see what they’re doing and kind of make corrections from that point of view.”