Last week we talked about athletic trainers working in schools.
But another important role is filling a need at healthcare facilities.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we’ll hear how they help doctors in the clinical setting.
“If we have a patient that needs to go to therapy, I can bridge that gap in between the time of seeing the doctor getting them to therapy and getting them exercise. Show them the proper way to do the exercise,” Eric Prom is a clinical Athletic Trainer who works at Aspirus Northland Orthopedics in Rhinelander.
He helps the clinic save time by evaluating patients before they see a doctor.
“I can focus the questions we are asking to help them. The doctors go in with an idea of what’s going on. Whether it’s something if we are worried about a tear or impingement syndrome that sort of stuff,” said Prom.
Prom helps with a lot of medical assistant work like ordering MRI’s, ultrasounds, and giving injections.
In the clinic every injury requires customized care.
“There are different protocols for every injury or everything that we are doing. Fractures we are seeing them back after two weeks. To usually get another X-Ray to make sure we are seeing appropriate steps going on.”
He also works closely with sports athletic trainers to help students recover from an injury.
Prom says the most common high school sports related injuries are shoulder dislocations, ankle sprains and ACL tears.
“I enjoy working with the doctors and helping see the improvement in their clinics with them. As well as we get to see the patients back to clear them usually for sport to clear them from the injury. So, we get to see that whole process.”