Athletic Trainers have a lot of roles in the high school sports setting.
One of those is acting as first responders during games.
In tonight’s Feel Great Today we will learn what they do and how they keep students safe.
“A lot of times the general fan doesn’t know just thinks the people out on the field are waterboys and don’t realize they are trained healthcare professionals,” said Ryan Flynn who is an Athletic Trainer for Aspirus Northland Orthopedics.
He is trained in CPR and first aid and is considered a first responder in rural areas where hospitals are far and it takes longer for EMS to arrive.
“If there was a cardiac issue for example the window of care for that is ten minutes. so having someone directly on the sideline when a cardiac issue for example happens that care is initiated right away. So having the athletic trainer there takes care of the initial part to get the process started to keep someone alive,” said Flynn.
Athletic trainers develop an emergency action plan at every high school they work at, in case something happens on or off the field.
“We have someone in charge of opening the gate for the ambulance. Meeting the ambulance and getting them to the field. Equipment retrieval whether that’s an AED or a splint. Where the ambulance is going to enter the field who’s gonna help load. Obviously, we are all CPR and first aid trained.”
During the game he sits on the sidelines and watches for any injuries.
Flynn sees a wide range of injuries during games, from a stubbed toe to a heart attack.
“You know the kids so you’re looking for something that doesn’t seem right. We are able to respond in a timely manner and get the student athlete, official, maybe parent or grandparent in the stands to where they need to be and the care, they need to prevent any medical emergencies.”