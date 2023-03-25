WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - The Badger State Winter Games held their trap shooting in Marathon County on Saturday. All throughout the day athletes had the chance to shoot at close to 100 targets at the Wausau Skeet & Trap Club. Clay target commissioner, Kris Ulmer says thanks to the games being based on the skill level of each participant, it attracts quite a few people. “Its really open to anyone and I think one of the very attractive things is the fact you compete against individuals your own age, or as adult you compete against individual who have a similar skillset,” said Ulmer.
Newswatch 12 also spoke with Katherine Eberharty, a 12-year-old who just got into trap shooting that while it may be nerve wrecking at times. She’s excited to be able to show others what she's got. “When I got my first 25 I was super nervous I was shaking all the time,” said Katherine Eberharty. “It was terrifying but once I got the actual 25 I was super happy I ran up to my dad and hugged him and I think he was more excited than I was,” said Katherine. This year’s event brought in 126 participants eager to get out in the field. In a few weeks, The Badger State Winter Games will head to Marshfield for gymnastics events.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com