CRANDON,Wis. (WJFW) - The roughly 250 Wisconsin athletes returned from a week of competition and camaraderie in Nova Scotia, Canada. They brought back 56 medals in a variety of sports.
"I would definitely call it a once in a lifetime thing," said 19-year-old baseball player Frank Shepard. "I was really thinking about not doing it because of college, and I was getting a little stressed out, but I’m glad I did it."
Shepard and his younger brother Brady competed on the same baseball team, clinching silver in the final match. Altogether, there were over 5,000 competitors from over 750 Indigenous Nations across the US and Canada.
Team Wisconsin consistently brings more competitors than any other US state, according to Brian Tupper, Chef de Mission for the State of Wisconsin. Tupper has been active in the Games since 2002, and he said the Games provide more than competition.
"They’re creating new friendships, they’re learning about each other’s culture," said Tupper. "They’re getting to travel outside of the state to other provinces, and meeting people of other types of indigenous ancestry."
Due to Covid-19, the North American Indigenous Games had not been held for six years. They are usually held every four years. The next Games will be in Calgary in 2027.