LINCOLN COUNTY - An Athens man faces felony charges for cutting the brake lines on a vehicle. According to police documents, he wanted to be with the vehicle owner's girlfriend.
Bond has been set at $50 thousand for 22-year-old David Genrich.
Investigators say the victim noticed all of the brake lines in his SUV were cut on March 28th. The SUV was in the driveway of a residence in Merrill.
Then on April 1st, brake lines were cut on the victim's dad's truck. The victim then told investigators about David Genrich, and how he been paying a lot of attention to his girlfriend.
After a video camera was installed at the victim's dad's house, it showed footage of Genrich under the truck at around 2:30am on April 4th.
Investigators shortly after interviewed Genrich and asked him why he had cut the brake lines. He said he wanted to be with the victim's girlfriend.
Genrich faces 6 felony charges and is scheduled to be back in court on April 24th.