TAYLOR CO. (WJFW) - An Athens man is being charged following a fatal structure fire in the Town of Maplehurst on Jan. 11.
Matthew J. Zarins 50, was arrested on May 3 around 4 p.m., after an arrest warrant was executed on N. Thomas St. in Loyal.
A detective with the Taylor Co. Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Loyal Police Department and Clark County Sheriff's Office entered the residence and ultimately located Zarins hiding in the attic to avoid detection.
- Zarins was taken into custody without incident.
- Zarins is being charged with multiple felonies including:
- Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.
- Manufacturing of methamphetamine.
- Possession of materials for manufacturing methamphetamine.
- Maintaining a drug trafficking place.
- Possession of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing.
Just after midnight on Jan. 11, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office received a report of a structure fire on Clark Dr. in the Town of Maplehurst. When deputies arrived Zarins and his wife were outside, but she had burn injuries. Zarins did go to the hospitals to receive medical treatment for burns and lacerations.
According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Taylor County Sheriff's Office noticed several items laying outside and just inside the burned structure consisting of but not limited to the following:
- A glass mason jar lid with a plastic hose coming out of the top.
- A plastic bottle with a plastic hose coming out of the top.
- Cans of Coleman fuel.
- Multiple glass beakers.
- A glass beaker with what appeared to be tin foil wrapped around the top.
- A glass measuring cup
- Glass mason jars.
- Assorted glassware and vials.
- A glass smoking device with a hose wrapped around it consistent with smoking methamphetamine.
The criminal complaint adds that Zarins gave the detective verbal consent to search the burned camper. Zarins was unable to sign the consent to search form because of his burned hands.
The detective also talked with Zarins' mother Kathy about Matthew. Kathy stated that Matthew would have different people coming to the residence every day. Kathy also saw a glass bubble with a tube and a burnt substance inside, consistent with a "meth bubble.
Zarins is scheduled to be in Taylor Co. Court Thurs. at 3 p.m. for his bail/bond hearing.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com