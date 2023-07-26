RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The summer heat may cause some major cravings for ice cream; and giving out a frozen treat to benefit the community is a sweet combination.
Associated Bank hosted its annual company wide volunteer day of service where hundreds of colleagues from over 100 communities took part in different activities.
“you know all of us live in the neighborhood we like to be able to give back to the neighborhoods we live in," said Danielle Stachewicz the Assistant Bank Manager at Rhinelander Associated Bank.
The day of service is a company wide event where associated bank fundraises for different community organizations.
“Creating those connections within the community um cause we are you know its, we are a full relationship bank but we have that small town feel,” said Stachewicz.
Rhinelander associated bank partnered with culvers to sell ice cream where 100% of the profit will benefit the boys and girls club of the Northwoods. The event happens annually to benefit different local organizations.
“Last year we actually closed the branch early um at 2 p.m. and we went out and volunteered with the food pantry," said Stachewicz.
Other local organizations that will benefit from the day of service are Northwoods Wildlife Center, Northwoods Children's Museum, Super One Foods, Snow's Family Market, Crandon Public Library and The BRICK Ministries.
“It’s important for these kinds of events to be successful to be able to support nonprofits that don’t always have time and people to go raise funds, so being able to do that for them is really important,” said Krystal Fochs the Owner of Rhinelander Culvers.