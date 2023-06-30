MADISON - The next two-year state budget will now move to the desk of Tony Evers after being passed by the assembly Thursday night. The bill passed along party lines after hours of debate.
Republicans rejected 13 amendments to the bill proposed by Democrats, including expanding Medicaid, establishing a paid family leave program in the state and overturning the state's ban on abortion.
Their proposal instead focuses on several initiatives republicans say counteract Wisconsin's declining workforce. That includes nearly $10 million for technical colleges, $525 million for workforce housing development and $93 million for child care programs. It also included $1 billion between state and local funding for public education and tax cuts for all Wisconsinites with the biggest cuts for the states wealthiest residents.
Evers will now choose whether to sign, veto or use his powerful partial veto pen to change parts of the plan.