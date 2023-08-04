WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital is beginning their emergency department expansion, something the hospital has been waiting for since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We put a pause on it but we are excited to have it going forward now," said Mason Lucca.
Mason Lucca the emergency department nursing director, says meeting the community needs is their number one priority.
"I think healthcare is ever changing," said Luca. "So it’s really important that we are listening to the needs of healthcare’s into our community and changing alongside with them and I think that’s what we are doing here," said Mason.
Patients will notice a lot of improvements around the emergency department.
"Once it’s completed, I think patients will recognize we have a larger waiting rooms, we are expanding the actual size of the project is about to be as twice of what it is now," said Lucca. "Our rooms are going from 18 treatment rooms to 30 treatment rooms with additional triage rooms," he added.
In addition to that, there will also be improved patient parking and enhanced energy efficiency. Lucca says the more space staff have to work with the better.
"I think the community is going to be excited," he said. "It’s going to provide quicker treatment times as well as more efficient patient experience, I think overall it’s going to be a positive impact for the community," said Mason.
While construction will be taking place this wont affect operations at the hospital. This three phase project will be completed in the next two years. Asprius is asking patients to pay attention to signage on the Wausau Campus for temporary changes in entrances and parking.