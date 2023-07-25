RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Emergencies can happen at any moment.
But preparing for the worst can make sure you are ready for anything.
In this week’s edition of Feel Great Today we're learning how the Aspirus Emergency Department prepares for big events like the Oneida County Fair.
“In the summer we’ve got all sorts of really cool things in the Northwoods that bring people up here,” said Dr. Rick Mayrer who is an Emergency Physician at Aspirus Rhinelander and Tomahawk.
He says Aspirus prepares for large events by increasing staffing, mapping around road construction, and planning ahead.
“Most of the time we don’t get thank God horrible events, but we like to prepare just in case. Just like being a parent we always have to think about those worst-case scenarios, but we do tend to see a lot more volume,” said Dr. Mayrer.
He says Emergency Room visits go up about 20% during the days or weeks surrounding big events.
“We see mostly alcohol related issues with many of these things because of the things that happen with heat related issues and injuries, but we will see more random medical events too more heart problems more diabetic spills, more seizures.”
He says anyone going to an event like the Oneida County Fair should make sure they bring their medication with them, and listen to their body.
“Make sure you eat, but don’t overeat. That stresses your body’s ability to manage the radiator system back and forth like it needs to. Making sure you drink reasonable amounts, but not over drink fluids. Remembering to do it is the hard part.”
Dr. Mayrer says if you start to feel ill at an event take action right away.
“Get out of the big crowd. get to where you can get in the shade get cool get some fluids. Have somebody with you. Check your blood sugar if you need to that type of thing. Notify any of the medical or law enforcement staff you see there and they can help you get more support.”