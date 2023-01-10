WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Aspirus Health says they have seen a recent increase in hospitalizations for respiratory issues.
There are a couple kinds of influenza. there’s Influenza A, Influenza B,” said Karl Larson, MD from the Aspirus Woodruff Clinic.
And the flu is always changing.
Doctor Larson with the Aspirus Woodruff Clinic says new mutations are the reason why it’s beneficial to get a flu shot every year.
“You and I might have had influenza last year, but because it has mutated it fools our immune system to not recognizing it right away,” said Doctor Larson.
Some of the symptoms include headache, runny nose, fatigue and body aches.
Doctor Larson says while the flu can be dangerous by itself – but it also weakens the immune system.
“It wasn’t the flu itself or influenza itself it was just enough to knock over the house of cards so to speak. It was just enough to cause trouble with their shortness of breath with their oxygen and enough to give them pneumonia sometimes. it causes other illnesses to be problematic.”
Around 1,000 Wisconsinites die every year from the flu.
Aspirus Health says the 2022-2023 flu season started sooner than a typical year.
Right now, we are in the peak of flu season, which runs through March.
Dr. Larson says it’s not too late to get a flu shot.
“Sometimes people have a sore arm sometimes they have a mild form of the illness, which is usually a runny nose for a day or two they might feel achy for a day or two that’s what the Tylenol and the ibuprofens are for.”
Aspirus Health says more than 60% of recent emergency department and urgent care visits were from respiratory issues.
“One of the ways they best can protect themselves is to wash their hands, avoid people who are sick. I know people don’t like wearing masks, but in other countries that has worked pretty well,” said Dr. Larson