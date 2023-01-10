Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT... The freezing drizzle across north-central and far northeast Wisconsin was diminishing. However, ice patches are likely to remain on untreated roads, sidewalks, and parking lots for the rest of the night. Patchy dense fog was also occurring, mainly in central Wisconsin. The fog was reducing the visibility to less than 1/4 mile in places and resulting in locally hazardous travel conditions. Another band of wintry mixed precipitation will move into central and north-central Wisconsin late tonight. Anyone traveling across the area overnight should use extra caution and plan on needing some extra travel time to safely reach their destination.