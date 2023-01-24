WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) -- After spiking in mid-December, a lot of seasonal illnesses are on the way down.
But that doesn't mean they're gone.
RSV doesn't receive as much attention as COVID or the flu, but it can still be dangerous especially for seniors and infants.
In today’s edition of Feel Great Today Jessica Djukic spoke to an Aspirus doctor about RSV and the trends they have been seeing.
“RSV is a virus that attacks the nose, mouth and the lining of the lungs,” said Dr. Karl Larson with the Aspirus Woodruff Clinic.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases begin in November and generally peak between January and February.
Aspirus Health says the R-S-V season started earlier than usual – but it hasn’t led to hospitalizations.
Dr. Larson says the infection spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
“Most everybody has had RSV by the age of two or three. RSV isn’t usually too bad of a problem in normal people. But in young kids just after birth up to two years it can sometimes affect the lungs. One out of every five young kids will have bronchiolitis. Sometimes that wheezing can go on for 6 or 8 weeks,” said Dr. Larson.
Aspirus Health says RSV numbers surged in December and they are now dropping.
The Wisconsin Department of health services reports that there were nearly 600 positive RSV cases in the week ending on January 7, 2023.
Young children and the elderly are most at risk for a dangerous case of RSV.
“For somebody who’s elderly who’s having trouble getting around having trouble with aches and pains and chronic illnesses they can barely get through the day sometimes. And if I were to throw a virus on top of that it would be really debilitating. Folks will end up in the hospital who are really elderly and frail.”
Dr. Larson recommends good hygiene to lessen the chance of contracting RSV.
And that includes NOT putting your baby in contact with anyone who has symptoms of the common cold.
“You keep the temperature under control. Acetaminophen and ibuprofen are excellent anti fever medications. You also keep the area humidified therefore secretions don’t dry out or get sticky or get into the lungs,” said Dr. Larson.