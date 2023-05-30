Aspirus donation to Rhinelander Fire Department

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Rhinelander Fire Department has new technology that allows them to serve their patients better. Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital Foundation donated two Cardiac Monitors/Defibrillators with modems to transmit patient data to Aspirus facilities. This means, a cardiologist can see real data from the patient’s body prior to the patient arriving at the facility. This helps save time and when dealing with medical emergencies, time is essential. Lieutenant A.J. Johnson says, “Whether we’re talking heart or brain or trauma, every second does county and time is muscle. So, data supports by reaching a definitive care facility that is correct for that patient, outcomes are substantially better.”