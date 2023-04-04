Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, and Northern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery driving conditions, especially on untreated secondary roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&