WOODRUFF, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Summer is just around the corner and if you’re looking to drop a few pounds now is the time.
“There’s a whole number of fad diets out there. One of the problems with the fad diets is they work well, but they’re not sustainable,” said Dr. Karl Larson with the Aspirus Clinic in Woodruff.
He says lifestyle changes is the best way to keep off the weight for good.
“So if you’re eating high fat think about this there’s 9 calories per gram of fat. So that's an awful lot. If you’re eating proteins or carbohydrates that’s less. I can eat almost twice as much of a protein or a carbohydrate than fat. The end result is I feel more full.”
He says limiting your portion size is key to seeing results on the scale.
You can trick yourself into eating less by using smaller plates, and focusing on mindful eating.
“Mindful eating is taking that moment to enjoy what you have. In doing so that slows down your consumption and it also helps because you feel satisfied when you eat. Be aware of what you’re putting in your mouth and enjoy the moment or enjoy what you’re doing,” said Dr. Larson.
He recommends using your hands as a way to measure your food.
A fist is about a cup, and your palm is about five ounces of protein.
If you are going out to eat, he recommends planning ahead of the meal.
“Eating a snack was a trick my parents used to do before going to a restaurant. have a little snack that way you’re not ravenously hungry and you don’t end up pigging out.”
Dr. Larson says people should set realistic goals like losing one pound a week to maintain long term weight loss.
“If you are plateauing its most likely because your portion sizes are getting a little bit bigger each time, but keep trying. It’s a journey it will be full of fits and starts don’t quit.”