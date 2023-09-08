Asphalt crew continues to pave the way, talks work satisfaction

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Northeast Asphalt has been paving roads and parking lots in the Northwoods all summer.
Paving foreman Scott Young said it feels good when people watch and take notice of his work.
"A couple times in the summer, we're working in parking lots, really hot out, like 95 degrees," said Young. "And we got the traveling public that will stop and give out ice cream bars and stuff like that for us."
The crew has about ten more weeks of work, according to Ric Szalewski, a senior project manager. Szalevski said the paving schedule can get disrupted at any time due to rain, extreme heat, or equipment issues.
"Situations where those don't work, it's like ok, you have to take a fiver, sit back and think, figure out what's best for the project and the team," said Szalewski.
Despite these challenges, however, Szalewski and Young agreed that the work is rewarding.
"In my mail at the office, I got a letter from one of our representatives who'd been driving through the area and just wanted to compliment the company on the fine work they've done," said Szalewski.
Young said the people he works with are a great team, and he takes pride in his work.
"I love seeing a finished product," he said. "It's start to finish, knowing we finished the project, knowing the public gets to drive on what we did, it's pretty rewarding."