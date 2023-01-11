MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - The City of Marshfield announced that they will resume the ash tree removal process in Braem Park in January.
This is the second year of a five-year plan to remove a majority of the ash tree population within the park. According to the City of Marshfield, this is a proactive approach to remove ash trees before they become infected with the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).
This year's tree removal area is roughly four acres in size and it will take place on the north side of the park. During this time, the park will remain open, but city officials ask that park users stay at least 300 feet away from equipment and personnel when operations are present.
The EAB is an invasive wood-boring insect originating from Asia. The EAB was first detected in Wisconsin in 2008, but it wasn't until Jan. 2021 that the EAB was first detected in Marshfield.
For more information on the tree removal process, you are asked to contact the Marshfield Parks and Recreation Department at 715-384-4642.
