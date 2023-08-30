RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Hatch Show Print is one of the oldest letterpress print shops in the country and very popular in Nashville, Tennessee. ArtStart is giving visitors the opportunity to see the historic print designs up close.
"The Hatch Show Print Poster exhibition that we have going on right now is out of Nashville," said Traci Stinebrink the communications & development manager for Artstart. "Hatch Show Print is a letter press shop down in Nashville it’s been around for 140 years," she added.
"You’re going to see Johnny Cash, you’re going to see Willy Nelson, Hank Williams you’re going to see a ton of familiar faces in this show that’s maybe from your youth," said Stinebrink.
The Historic Hatch Show Print actually has ties to Prescott, Wisconsin. Tony Drehfal a ArtStart committee member who helped push the exhibit to Rhinelander says when that William Hatch and his family relocated to Music City, which allowed them to focus their work on Nashville’s famous export.
"They did any job that came in and their location close to the Grand Ole Opry music and everything else a lot of their work is music related," said Tony Drehfal.
The exhibit is already attracting people familiar with the work.
"We actually had people come here that are from Tennessee that said oh my gosh you have Hatch Show Print exhibit going on here," said Tony.
With over 200 posters full of everything you can possibly imagine, Stinebrink is hoping visitors have an amazing experience.
"If you don’t leave this exhibit with a song running through your head or sort of that retro, vintage feeling in your heart than well I don’t know you will," said Traci.
The gallery is free and will run until October 28th. ArtStart is located on Stevens Street in Rhinelander right across McDonalds.