RHINELANDER - ArtStart is planning to bring new life to Rhinelander's downtown. The non-profit is working on the first phase of a new art park to be built just behind their building.
The facility started the plan in 2019 after receiving a grant from WEDC to hire on local artists to help design a suitable space for the outdoor area.
So far, ArtStart has invested $180 thousand in improvements for the grounds and their building. Their goal currently is to raise $100 thousand to help increase accessibility and the usefulness of the park.
Contributions can be made on ArtStart’s website at https://artstartrhinelander.org/.