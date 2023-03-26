RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, ArtStart hosted their Spring Exhibition Reception where guests had the opportunity to meet the artists who have their work currently displayed. "Its truly unique what ArtStart does for our artist receptions," said Ashley Mclaughlin. "We always try to have the artists at the receptions, sometimes we split them up into two different receptions if both artists can’t come at the same time," said Ashley. However, both artists were in attendance. Emily Donovan specializes in paintings from handmade dyes and pigments from natural materials. She says people describes her work as “calming”. "I’m using these natural colors so they seem to be a little bit settle, I think they have this connection to the earth which keep people kind of grounded that’s kind of why I do it," said Emily Donovan.
The other artist is a Rhinelander native named Wolfgang Ryan, he focuses on a unique style of art called “bricolage”, it’s the art of finding objects and putting it together. "Its kind of an exploration of our history and other subjects that interest me. Science, mythology, history popular culture," said Wolfgang Ryan. Ryan says while the artwork may be time consuming sometimes, he says the end result is worth it. "There are some pieces that are more gestures that might come together quickly, said Ryan. "With the bigger pieces and all of the parts those practical issues and problems that come up and just making it work that can take all of time," he added.
For Ryan and Donovan, having the opportunity to share their hard work to others means the world to them. "The response has been amazing people from all ages from people that I do know from the community also people that I don’t strangers that have come up to me and talk to me about the work so its exacting great to hear," said Ryan. "It’s not a foreign language, its not scary anybody can make it and its just fun to share," said Emily.
