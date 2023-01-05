When Amanda Haydon took over as director of the Oneida County Humane Society in 2021, she had a pretty good idea of what she was in for.
Prior to being director, she was the assistant director. She also has a handful of pets that came right from the shelter.
But starting her new position in the middle of a pandemic was something nobody could have predicted.
“We ended up having to create a waitlist," said Haydon.
A new virus called for new procedures and protocols. The animal shelter switched to appointment-only visits and adoptions, which actually benefited them in the long run.
“The appointments taught us a lot," said Haydon. "Just that we are better to care for the animals if we have more staff available for that and are able to take care of the customers or the people coming to look to adopt pets, give them more of our attention that way.”
Even through the pandemic, the Oneida County Humane Society found success. They didn’t struggle with staffing shortages like many businesses.
“I think people are very passionate about animals and love working with the animals, so no, we haven’t struggled with that; we’re very lucky," said Haydon.
And, pet adoptions have been steady, similar to nearby shelters like the Marathon and Lincoln County humane societies. It’s a relief compared to last summer, when they saw a big increase in intakes.
“Our dog kennels were full, and our cat kennels were full," said Haydon.
But even with consistency, Amanda says more adoptions are needed.
“There’s so many benefits of adopting," said Haydon.
The shelter has around 75 animals rights now, including cats, dogs, bunnies, and guinea pigs.
Haydon always welcomes animals in the shelter, but it’s better for them to have a forever home.
“I mean, we love them and we play with them, but they do need a place to go," said Haydon. "A lot of people have found the loves of their lives at the animal shelter, I know I have.”
The animal shelter is always looking for donations, which can be anything from cleaning supplies, pet food, toys, or a monetary donation.