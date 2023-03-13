ARBOR VITAE - No injuries were reported following a weekend garage fire in Arbor Vitae
First responders with the Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue team were responded just at 6 a.m. on Saturday to a detached garage fire on Lewis Lane. Upon arrival, units found the garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.
According to the Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue team, the garage and contents were a total loss, and the fire is under investigation. The fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.