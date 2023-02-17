ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - From boots, to helmets there’s a lot that goes into equipment for fire fighters. "When you look at some of the hazardous and elevated temperatures fire fighters are going to potentially be going into, we simply can’t go into street clothes like this because the fact we are not going to survive," said Mike Sipin. Mike Sipin from Arbor Vitae Fire Department says they strive on replacing their personal protective equipment every 10 years, according to the National Fire Protection Association standard. "That’s all for safety the problem with it is, it really puts a burden on the very small departments that don’t have a very large operating budget," said Mike.
The cost of basic equipment for one fire fighter, can be up to $4,000. "Equipment is expensive for a couple of reasons, one who makes it, the design that goes into it. "The material that goes into it and one of the most costly parts of the gear that a lot of people don’t know about is sending that gear off to a third party testing facility," said Sipin. "Basically, to determine if it does meet the NFPA standard then if it does then we know its good for use in firefighting," he added. With better equipment available for firefighters the better the outcome. "If we can keep these people well-funded, well protected with some of the best equipment possible they’re going to be able to do a better job in the event that they’re needed," he added.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com