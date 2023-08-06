ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend the Arbor Vitae Fire department hosted their 46th annual Fireman’s Summerfest. The two day event featured attractions like live music, water fights, and even lawn mower racing. However, over the many years of its existence, the festival has gone through some changes.
“So this is our 46th time doing Summerfest," said Alesauskas. "It’s gotten to be a pretty big event. We have live music, we have bounce houses for kids, lots of raffles, lawnmower races. So there’s a lot of different things that we have going on here.”
Summerfest plays a huge part in fundraising for the Arbor Vitae Fire & Rescue department. Chief Mike Van Meter says fundraisers like Summerfest help keep people safe.
“With fire equipment it’s your first line of defense in an emergency and it’s very crucial to keep that equipment top of the line, up to date, up to the new standards," said Van Meter. "We are held to standards by NFPA that says our equipment is only good for so long so we fundraise to keep our members in the best equipment that we can possibly get them in.”
Mike Sipin says that while Summerfest helps provide funds to benefit their department, it also helps them engage with the community.
“It really helps the community understand that we’re the fire department, but yet we’re more than just a fire department, we are a part of the community," said Sipin.
Van Meter says the community's support means everything to the station.
“It’s very humbling to see the community support that we get year in and year out from this event," said Van Meter. "Truly I can honestly say that this fire department would not be where we are or who we are if it wasn’t for the community support at this event.”
This year’s event was another success with hundreds of people visiting Fireman's Park throughout the weekend.
The fire department has many different events that they do throughout the year. More information can be found on their website at arborvitaefiredept.org