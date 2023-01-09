Aquatic Invasives in Winter

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Oneida County Land and Water Conservation Department would like to remind anglers about Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS). These non-native organisms can spread even during the winter months.
“Invasive species can be spread from one body of water to the next. This time of year, something to be kind of careful of is ice augers. Especially if you’re fishing relatively shallow water, that the augers may actually reach down into the muck,” says Warden Tim Otto. The auger can dig into the lake bottom and pull up invasive plants and animals.
Stephanie Boismenue, AIS Project Coordinator for the Oneida County Land and Water Conservation Department, says prevention is easier than clean-up. She says it can take years to isolate and remove the non-native species – if they can be removed at all.
Some of these organisms are so small they can be tough to see, but that is why people should clean their equipment. “Zebra mussels for example, which we do not have in Oneida county, they are very very tiny, the young ones are the size of a grain of sand,” says Boismenue.
Anglers can do their part to prevent the spread of AIS by visually inspecting their equipment, cleaning any vegetation or debris from it, and disinfecting with a mild bleach solution.
For more information on Oneida County’s program, visit https://ais.co.oneida.wi.us/ or check out the Wisconsin DNR website.