ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Antigo's softball team has been on fire since their slow start to the season. The Red Robins traveled to Clearwater, Florida, to start the season out, and went 0-4 in those games. Since then, however, Antigo has gone 10-2, with one of those losses coming against the number one ranked team in Division-2, Medford. The Red Robins are sitting in second place in the Great Northern Conference, holding a 5-1 conference record heading in to their showdown with Saylor Timmerman and Lakeland Union on Thursday. Overall, Antigo is 10-6, and are on a six-game winning streak, looking to improve it to lucky number seven.
While one team has been hot lately, the other has been cold. Lakeland Union has lost three out of their last four games. However, with a pitcher like Saylor Timmerman on your team, anything can happen, so don't count the T-Birds out of this game. Overall, Lakeland Union was 4-7 heading in to their road game, while also being 2-3 in conference games, putting them in fifth place in the Great Northern Conference.
It was a pitcher's dual between Timmerman and Antigo's Bethany Lewis, with the first hit from either team coming in the third inning. In the pitcher's dual, Lewis finished with the upper hand, as Antigo came out on top, winning this one 4-0.
Antigo improves to 11-6 on the season, and have improved their winning streak to seven games now. In conference play, they improve to 6-1, and are still in the running for a conference title, trailing Medford by only a few games.
Lakeland Union falls to 4-8 on the year, and have now lost four out of their last five games, and are on a three-game losing streak. They fall to 2-4 in the Great Northern Conference as well.
Antigo will look to make it an impressive eight wins in a row on Friday, when they host Mosinee in a tough Great Northern Conference game. Lakeland Union will look to snap their losing streak and get back in the win column when they host the undefeated Medford Raiders on Friday.