MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Antigo traveled to Minocqua to play Lakeland Union in a Great Northern Conference baseball doubleheader. Both teams are pretty even in season record and also being ranked back to back in conference rankings. Lakeland Union was 6-9 overall season record with a 3-4 conference record, while Antigo was 6-4 overall with a 5-1 conference record.
Antigo started the first game strong scoring twice in the top of the first, five times in the top of the second and six times in the to of the third. The Red Robins did not stop their momentum there. In the 3rd inning Trevor Tarras hit a deep one into the outfield securing the team another RBI single. The T-birds still fought hard, with Max Nowak making a very impressive dive for a ball and securing an out for Lakeland union. But the highlight of the game was Luke Bastle's two-run homer and as he made his way around the bases, you could tell he was feeling good.
Antigo took game one by a landslide 16-2. But the T-birds bounced back and took game two 5-2.
Antigo will face a tough opponent Monday; Mosinee. As they are the number two team in the GNC. While Lakeland Union will travel and play Northland Pines on Tuesday.