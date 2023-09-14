Antigo to hold ribbon cutting for community splash pad

ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – The City of Antigo is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new splash pad Friday September 15th at 4:00pm at the Antigo City Park. The James and Mary Draeger Family Splash Pad replaces a decades old wading pool with a dolphin fountain. The wading pool needed to be maintained daily and repair costs were mounting.
The City of Antigo Parks and Recreation Department planned the splash pad and thanks to generous community donations, it was completed towards the end of summer.
The Draeger Family Foundation was a primary donor and Joe Draeger said his father had intended for the Foundation to support community efforts in Antigo. Draeger says “This is actually the city’s idea. They came to us and asked us ‘What do we think about it?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, that’s a great idea.”
The new splash pad will have water features which are controlled by a push-button start and a timer to turn it off when people leave.
The water used at the facility comes from the city water supply and is the same as the water from your kitchen faucet, making chemical treatments a thing of the past.
Mayor Terry Brand said the project is something the town’s needed for a while now. Brand, “Bring families together, give kids good activities, clean activities. A centralized location in the city, a lot of kids live in this neighborhood they can walk across the street and the parents can feel safe that they’re in the right place.”
For more information on the splash pad visit the Antigo Parks and Recreation website here.