CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Antigo and Crandon boys basketball needed a win on Saturday after both suffering losses the previous night. The Red Robins were coming off of a loss to Northland Pines in Eagle River, while the Cardinals were trying to bounce back from a home loss to Pacelli. Antigo was 1-11 coming into their contest, with their only win being against Tomahawk on January 6th in Tomahawk. Crandon, on the other hand, was 2-8 on the season. The added bonus for this matchup? It was a crossover battle between the Great Northern Conference and Northern Lakes Conference, so bragging rights were on the line.
This game featured a ton of action on both sides of the ball. It was a tough, physical contest that saw Antigo get the win, 54-41, to secure cross-conference bragging rights.
With the win, Antigo improves to 2-11 on the season, while Crandon falls to 2-9. The Red Robbins will look to keep their momentum and start themselves a winning streak when they host Wausau East on Tuesday. Crandon will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Pembine for a Northern Lakes Conference matchup with Goodman-Pembine on Monday.
