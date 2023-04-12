ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Antigo High School's softball team has been able to overcome adversity early on this season. The Red Robins competed in a tournament in Clearwater, Florida back in March. That tournament featured some of the top teams in the country, such as Wisconsin Division-4 state champions Grantsburg, Archbishop Wood (PA.) and state champions Cushing Academy (MA.) twice.
In those games, the Red Robins went 0-4, but they used those losses as a learning experience. While losing every game wasn't the outcome they expected, Antigo Head Coach Sandi Robrecht says that the high level of competition prepared them for the remainder of their season.
"I think having good competition early, we learned a few things," said Robrecht. "Practiced, worked hard in the gym, knowing 0-4 wasn't good enough for us. Rhinelander went well. We put some stuff together, and my pitching really came through in there."
That experience seemed to be exactly what the Red Robins needed, because they haven't lost a single game since. They played their first set of games in Wisconsin at the Hodag Dome in the consolation bracket tournament April 7th and 8th, and won every single game. First, they took down Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4-0, then Edgar 9-6 to advance to the finals. In the championship round, they faced a tough Eau Claire North team, and defeated the Huskies 2-1 to maintain their perfect record in the Badger state.
Being able to overcome that much adversity early on shows the leadership this team possesses. Senior Shortstop Lily Weix says the trip to Florida was a learning experienced for her team, and the losses helped change their mindset, which resulted in the three-straight wins at the Hodag Dome.
"We came back from Florida knowing we had lost those four games and we had stuff to improve on, said Weix." "So, we came back with the better mindset. 'Hey, these are the things we should focus on and practice,' and we did so. We showed up, we played hard, and came together as one."
Antigo currently holds a 3-4 record, but the talent on that team doesn't reflect that. They will have one of the biggest tests of the season on Thursday when they travel to Medford to take on the undefeated Raiders in their Great Northern Conference opener.